Schnucks to close two Illinois grocery stores

Two Schnucks stores in Rockford will close down for good this summer after the St. Louis-based company announced plans to shutter the stores.

Schnucks says the stores in the 2600 block of N. Mulford Rd. and in the 3100 block of N. Rockton Ave. will close on July 8, 2018.

In a release, Chief Operating Officer Dave Peacock said, "despite our efforts, we simply saw no path to profitability for these two stores". The company blames low sales and high operating costs for the closures.

Six other Rockford locations will remain open. The company says the 172 employees from the two closing stores will be offered positions at the remaining locations.

Anyone with pharmacy prescription records at the Mulford store will be transferred to the Schnucks on East State St. Those at the Rockton location will be transferred to Walgreens on N. Main St.

NOTEL Schnucks has a grocery store in Bettendorf, Iowa. KWQC-TV is checking to see if there are plans to close any other stores in the region.