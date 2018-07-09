School Attendance Improves Quad Cities-Wide

Quad Cities school districts reported a small decrease in the number of students who missed more than 9 days of school.

In the 2017-18 school year, 39.2% of Quad Cities students missed 9 or more days of school, compared to 39.4% the previous year. National-level research has found that students who miss this much school have lower grades and score lower on standardized tests.

This past fall, Quad Cities school districts teamed up with United Way of the Quad Cities Area and the Arconic Foundation to launch the Challenge 5 initiative, urging students and their families to “Strive for Less than Five” absences throughout the school year.

The United Way of the Quad Cities has 5 tips to help prevent absences.

1. Set a regular bedtime.

2. Prep clothes and backpacks the night before.

3. Only keep children home if they are truly sick.

4. Have a backup plan for getting to school.

5. Avoid scheduling doctor’s appointments and trips during school hours.