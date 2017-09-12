School Board election results

Registered voters hit the polls in five local Iowa counties Tuesday to elect their new School Board members.

Election results will be updated throughout the night. THESE ARE NOT FINAL RESULTS.

CLINTON:

Calamus-Wheatland Community School District

Director at Large (2 Positions):

Matt Boeckmann - 48

Blaine D. Henning - 11

Scott Knudtson - 60

Hobart Stutt W - 4

Director District 1: Carena Weih

Director District 2: Tyler Davisson

Camanche Community School District

Director-at-Large (3 Positions):

Todd Gravert

Stacy Kinkaid

Peg Wolf

Director-at-Large:

Michael Dunn

Eastern Iowa Community College District VI:

Lori Freudenberg

Central Community School District

Director-at-Large (2 Positions):

Geoffry T. Blandin

Angela Rheingans

Clinton Community School District

Director-at-Large (4 Positions):

Scott Bengtson - 97

Eric Gettes - 111

Michael House - 71

Ann ReedMissey - 122

Sullivan-Pope - 89

Director-at-Large:

Mike Pelham

Eastern Iowa Community College District VI:

Lori Freudenberg

Delwood Community School District

Director District 3:

Bree Suthers Kilburg

Director District 4:

Lyndsey Eberhart

Proposition "B" :

YES: 2

NO: 2

Northeast Community School District

Director-at-Large (2 positions):

Andy Friedrichsen

Mary E Smith

DES MOINES:

*Results not posted at this time*

LOUISA:

Columbus Junction Director (3 positions):

John Chaney - 5

Marcia Gerot - 10

Maria Gomez - 9

Joseph Huston - 12

Cynthia Perez - 6

Bob Schwab - 8

Andy White - 12

Morning Sun School Director (3 positions):

Carl K. Benge - 0

Robert Fletcher - 5

Jon D. Malone - 4

Heather Richardson - 0

Beth Shenpolk - 0

Roxanne Smith - 1

Julie Thomson -1

Ashley Wilkerson Zweibohmer - 4

Wapello School Director (2 positions):

Duane Boysen - 12

Brett Shafer - 8

Write-In: Doug Meeker -10

Southeastern Community College Director Merged Area XVI Director:

Myra Bruegger - 8

Lanny Hillyard - 7

Public Measure "A" SCC:

YES: 11

NO: 3

MUSCATINE:

Muscatine School Board Member (3 positions):

4 of 13 precincts counted

Chris Anderson- 285

Timothy Bower - 344

Tammy Drawbaugh - 449

Beverly S. Gerdts- 210

Toby- 384

Write in Candidates: 5

Lousia-Muscatine School Board Member (2 positions):

1 of 2 precincts reporting

Kyle Avis- 1

Joseph Paul – 2

Eric Schultz - 7

Scott Wilson - 8

West Liberty School Board Member (2 positions):

1 of 4 precincts reporting

Emily Geertz - 5

Stephanie Kuhl Dengler - 4

Jose R. Zacarias - 3

Wilton School Board Member (2 positions)

1 of 2 precincts reporting

Robert Metzger – 0

Tara Oien – 0

Eastern Iowa Community College Merged Area IX Director District 8:

4 of 6 precincts reporting

Jim Hayes - 398

Write ins - 2

SCOTT:

Bettendorf Community School District (3 positions):

Andrew C. Champion -374

Gary Goins - 83

Adam Holland - 321

Richard A. Lynch - 348

Kendra Marinaccio - 104

Maxine McEnany - 216

Pepper Trahan - 238

Davenport Community School District (3 positions):

Allison L. Beck - 1071

Rodney Blackwell - 405

Elliott Grier - 438

Clyde Ray Mayfield - 802

Bruce Potts - 972

David Reke - 381

North Scott Community School District (3 positions):

Nick Hansel - 360

Tracy Lindaman - 656

Mark Pratt - 348

Donn S. Wilmott - 475

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School Board Director District 1

Chris Cournoyer - 3

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School Board Director District 2

Brent Ayers - 3

Deborah Kepple-Mamros -2

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School Board Director District 7

Jean Dickson - 1

Eastern Iowa Community College District 1

Denise Hollonbeck - 130

Eastern Iowa Community College District 2

Milton Shaw - 240

Eastern Iowa Community College District 6

Lori Freudenberg - 4

Eastern Iowa Community College District 8

Jim Hayes - 35

Public Measure A

YES: 477

NO: 182