School Board election results

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Registered voters hit the polls in five local Iowa counties Tuesday to elect their new School Board members.
Election results will be updated throughout the night. THESE ARE NOT FINAL RESULTS.
CLINTON:
Calamus-Wheatland Community School District
Director at Large (2 Positions):
Matt Boeckmann - 48
Blaine D. Henning - 11
Scott Knudtson - 60
Hobart Stutt W - 4
Director District 1: Carena Weih
Director District 2: Tyler Davisson
Camanche Community School District
Director-at-Large (3 Positions):
Todd Gravert
Stacy Kinkaid
Peg Wolf
Director-at-Large:
Michael Dunn
Eastern Iowa Community College District VI:
Lori Freudenberg
Central Community School District
Director-at-Large (2 Positions):
Geoffry T. Blandin
Angela Rheingans
Clinton Community School District
Director-at-Large (4 Positions):
Scott Bengtson - 97
Eric Gettes - 111
Michael House - 71
Ann ReedMissey - 122
Sullivan-Pope - 89
Director-at-Large:
Mike Pelham
Eastern Iowa Community College District VI:
Lori Freudenberg
Delwood Community School District
Director District 3:
Bree Suthers Kilburg
Director District 4:
Lyndsey Eberhart
Proposition "B" :
YES: 2
NO: 2
Northeast Community School District
Director-at-Large (2 positions):
Andy Friedrichsen
Mary E Smith
DES MOINES:
*Results not posted at this time*
LOUISA:
Columbus Junction Director (3 positions):
John Chaney - 5
Marcia Gerot - 10
Maria Gomez - 9
Joseph Huston - 12
Cynthia Perez - 6
Bob Schwab - 8
Andy White - 12
Morning Sun School Director (3 positions):
Carl K. Benge - 0
Robert Fletcher - 5
Jon D. Malone - 4
Heather Richardson - 0
Beth Shenpolk - 0
Roxanne Smith - 1
Julie Thomson -1
Ashley Wilkerson Zweibohmer - 4
Wapello School Director (2 positions):
Duane Boysen - 12
Brett Shafer - 8
Write-In: Doug Meeker -10
Southeastern Community College Director Merged Area XVI Director:
Myra Bruegger - 8
Lanny Hillyard - 7
Public Measure "A" SCC:
YES: 11
NO: 3
MUSCATINE:
Muscatine School Board Member (3 positions):
4 of 13 precincts counted
Chris Anderson- 285
Timothy Bower - 344
Tammy Drawbaugh - 449
Beverly S. Gerdts- 210
Toby- 384
Write in Candidates: 5
Lousia-Muscatine School Board Member (2 positions):
1 of 2 precincts reporting
Kyle Avis- 1
Joseph Paul – 2
Eric Schultz - 7
Scott Wilson - 8
West Liberty School Board Member (2 positions):
1 of 4 precincts reporting
Emily Geertz - 5
Stephanie Kuhl Dengler - 4
Jose R. Zacarias - 3
Wilton School Board Member (2 positions)
1 of 2 precincts reporting
Robert Metzger – 0
Tara Oien – 0
Eastern Iowa Community College Merged Area IX Director District 8:
4 of 6 precincts reporting
Jim Hayes - 398
Write ins - 2
SCOTT:
Bettendorf Community School District (3 positions):
Andrew C. Champion -374
Gary Goins - 83
Adam Holland - 321
Richard A. Lynch - 348
Kendra Marinaccio - 104
Maxine McEnany - 216
Pepper Trahan - 238
Davenport Community School District (3 positions):
Allison L. Beck - 1071
Rodney Blackwell - 405
Elliott Grier - 438
Clyde Ray Mayfield - 802
Bruce Potts - 972
David Reke - 381
North Scott Community School District (3 positions):
Nick Hansel - 360
Tracy Lindaman - 656
Mark Pratt - 348
Donn S. Wilmott - 475
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School Board Director District 1
Chris Cournoyer - 3
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School Board Director District 2
Brent Ayers - 3
Deborah Kepple-Mamros -2
Pleasant Valley Community School District
School Board Director District 7
Jean Dickson - 1
Eastern Iowa Community College District 1
Denise Hollonbeck - 130
Eastern Iowa Community College District 2
Milton Shaw - 240
Eastern Iowa Community College District 6
Lori Freudenberg - 4
Eastern Iowa Community College District 8
Jim Hayes - 35
Public Measure A
YES: 477
NO: 182