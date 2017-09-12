School Board election voting underway

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for school board elections in five local Iowa counties.

Elections are taking place in:

Clinton County

Des Moines County

Louisa County

Muscatine County

Scott County

To see a list of candidates, and where your voting precinct is located, we have that information in the link to each county.

Voter turnout for school board elections is historically low. Scott County expects only 3% of registered voters to vote today. KWQC's Mariana Domingues spoke to all six candidates running for school board in Davenport. Here what they have to say HERE.

KWQC will bring you the results of today's elections this evening.