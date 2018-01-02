School Bus service prepares for first day back to school after holiday

As students get one more day of rest during their holiday break, crews are working overtime to make sure its buses are ready to go for students.

“Whether you’re a rider or a walker there's a lot of prep that goes into making these buses ready for a cold day,” said General Manager Curtis Wheeler of Durham School Services.

“We do cold starts for winter break so that the kids are out of school we're still here firing up buses every couple of days identifying the ones that won't start and then we'll hook up the battery charger make sure that they're good and up and running,” said Wheeler.

During the break, Wheeler said crews are coming in every three hours, to check the buses fuel and batteries.

“The last thing we want is to show up the first day back to school without doing all this work and find out you have half your fleet that won’t start,” said Wheeler.

But as the colder temperatures continue, it leaves students out of school that’s where the YMCA comes to help with its emergency no school safety program.

“We have a no school day at the Bettendorf family YMCA that's when know schools aren't in session like the holiday break or like Martin Luther King Junior,” said YMCA Aquatics and Youth Director Ben Loeffelholz.

The program helps working parents, where kids have the opportunity to stay at the YMCA and play many activities such as playing dodgeball in the gym, to arts and crafts.

“It’s great for the community and parents because it gives kids something to do and it also keeps the kids busy and out of trouble,” Loeffelholz.

Wheeler said Durham’s will continue to check the busses as the cold weather continues.