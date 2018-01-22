School bus accident near Bellevue, Iowa

A Dubuque Community School District bus was involved in an early morning accident near Bellevue.

According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office, the bus was on High Bridge Rd. around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 when it slipped off the ice-covered road as the driver was trying to make a left turn onto 343rd Ave. The bus went into the ditch and came to rest on its side.

There were nine people on board at the time of the crash, including seven students. Officials say a triage area was set-up in St. Donatus where parents could meet their children. One child was taken to a hospital in Dubuque for evaluation. Other injuries appear to be minor. Both the driver and the attendant refused treatment.

Officials say the bus suffered about $90,000 worth of damage. No citation was issued due to the ice-covered roads.