First responders are at the scene of an accident involving a car and a Davenport Community School District bus.

It happened around 8:15 on West Kimberly Rd. A sedan can be seen wedged under the back of the bus. No students were on board at the time of the crash. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but it's unclear if there are any injuries.

We are waiting for more information from the school district.

