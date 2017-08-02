School districts urge proof of residency ahead of upcoming school year

As the upcoming school year approaches, school leaders are urging all families to turn in the required paperwork on time. In order for students to be enrolled in a school, immunizations, physical exams and proof of residency are a few of the forms needed. Staff members at Children's Villages Early Learning Centers in Davenport review all forms closely, ensuring each family is from Iowa and not another state. Principal, Tammy Conrad said that problem arises a few times each year.

"What people don't understand is that our funding is based on residency and the district that they live in," Conrad said. "Sometimes we will find that people will move across state to Illinois and continue or want to continue services and explaining to them that's not an option with them living in Illinois and receiving services in Iowa."

Most school districts in the Quad Cities require a recent utility bill, lease agreement or mortgage statement to confirm that the student lives in the state. In most cases, a drivers license alone isn't enough to prove residency. Ahead of the new school year, Conrad is reminding all parents to read over forms carefully and let the school district know if they move during the school year.

"It's hard for them to hear that their child will no longer be able to receive those services if they move across the state, or across the bridge but it's a situation that we have to deal with."