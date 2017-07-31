School funding bill headed to Governor Rauner's office-UPDATED

UPDATE: SB1 is now on it's way to Governor Rauner.

ORIGINAL: Illinois lawmakers have resumed negotiations on a plan to provide funding to schools in hopes of getting legislation passed before the new academic year begins.

A bipartisan group of legislators was meeting behind closed doors Monday after starting talks over the weekend.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner gave Democrats a Monday deadline to send him a new school funding bill they approved in May. He said he would immediately use his veto power to strip some money for Chicago Public Schools.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton said he would release the bill Monday. But he warned that Rauner's amendatory veto would jeopardize funding for all Illinois school districts.

It was unclear Monday afternoon if Cullerton still plans to send Rauner the plan, which aims to make funding more equitable between districts.