Student removed from Davenport's Sudlow Intermediate for making threats

Davenport School officials say a student at Sudlow Intermediate School was removed for making threats. The incident happened on Monday and parents were informed on Tuesday.

According to school officials, the police liaison and district administration were working on the situation. They say the incident took place at the end of the school day on Monday and the student was told not to return. They say the student hasn't been back to school since.

"We take all threats seriously and the safety of our students is always our top priority."