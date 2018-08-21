Keep bus safety in mind as school begins this week

The start of school is only days away and that means thousands of kids will also be getting to take the bus.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a school bus is one of the safest ways children can get to school but there are still precautions that should be taken before the students get on the bus.

In 2012 Iowa increased its penalty for drivers passing a stopped school bus.

That's known as Kadyn's Law, a law that came into effect after the tragic death of 7-year-old Kadyn Halverson who was struck by a pick up while trying to cross the street to board a school bus.

The Iowa Department of Education has the following safety tips:

*When the bus’s yellow flashers turn on, that signifies that it is preparing to have a child get on or off the bus.

*All vehicles behind the bus must come to a complete stop.

*If you are approaching a bus from the opposite direction, slow your speed to 20 mph when the bus turns on its yellow flashers.

*On a two-lane road, traffic in both directions must come to a full stop when the lights are flashing red.

*On a four-lane road, traffic moving in the opposite direction must slow down and proceed with caution when either red or yellow flashers are present.

*Stop your vehicle at least 15 feet from the bus.

*Remain stopped until the flashing lights are turned off and the stop arm is pulled back in.

*Failure to comply could result in a fine of $250 plus court costs.

Here are reminders for students:

*Stop and look both ways before crossing a street.

*Make sure you’re bus driver can see you when you are crossing in front of the bus.

*If you can't see the driver, the driver cannot see you.

*Never cross behind the bus.

*When getting on or off the bus, never cross the street until the bus driver signals it’s OK to cross.

*If you drop something near the bus, do not pick it up. Instead, tell the bus driver what you dropped, and let the driver instruct you on what to do.

The Transportation Department at College Community Schools is hosting the "Back to School Busing Ride-A-Long” on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, for all incoming kindergarten and 1st-grade students and their families.

5:50 p.m. (Heights and Hill parents and students will be directed to the shuttle buses by staff members, then shuttled to the loading zone)

6:00 p.m. (View, Crest and Ridge parents and students will walk to the loading zone, staff members will help direct you to this location)

6:20 p.m. all buses will depart to drive their routes with students and parents aboard and drop students and parents off at their assigned bus stop