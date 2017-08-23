School on lockdown in Bettendorf

Students are on lockdown at an elementary school in Bettendorf, according to a parent.

Parents were sent a text message that said the lockdown was due to a robbery at a grocery store. The lockdown was imposed at Riverdale Heights Elementary, Hopewell Elementary, and Pleasant Valley High School, according to the text. The message also says students were held until an all clear was given by police.

We are working to get information, but police are seen outside a grocery store at Devils Glen Rd. and Middle Rd., not far from the Riverdale Heights Elementary School, where officers are also on the scene.

We are waiting to hear from police, the City of Bettendorf and the Pleasant Valley School District and will bring you updates.