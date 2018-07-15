School supplies drive for teachers lacking donations

American public school teachers usually spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pocket each year to buy classroom supplies. Hamilton Technical College is hoping to alleviate some of those burdens for local public school teachers by holding a school supplies drive.

It's no doubt that teachers are their student's biggest supporters and over time their love for their students continues to grow. As a college professor, Katie Keesecker, understands that feeling.

“Every time they have a test, you're nervous with them. Whether they know it or not,” said Keesecker, Medical faculty/Student services advisor at Hamilton Tech.

That's why she and the rest of the Hamilton Tech faculty are hoping to help local public school teachers. The college has partnered with Davenport community schools and First Day Project to hold a school supplies drive for teachers.

The district and First Day project have been doing this drive for many years, but this is the first year that Hamilton Tech is joining in.

“American school teachers spend between two and five hundred dollars out of pocket each year. So we wanted to try and offset that,” said Keesecker.

Keesecker says they know teachers love their students and that's why they do it.

“They’re the reason you're here and you want to give them the tools they need to succeed to get to a better place than when they first came to you,” said Keesecker.

The college hopes with the help of the community they don't have to. Keesecker says they started the drive on June 4th, so far they are not where they want to be.

“We've seen very little else, we need an influx, we need help,” said Keesecker.

They say all funds collected will go towards area schools and any school supplies donated will go to Davenport school teachers. Although school may be out of session right now, they are hoping to help teachers and students have a successful start of the school year.

“Very good cause and really hoping to make an impact by the end of the month,” said Keesecker.

The school supply drive will end at the end of this month. You can drop off supplies or monetary donations at Hamilton Tech Monday through Friday. Organizers will then sort the items the first weekend of August and distribute them to schools.

Target is also hoping to help teachers out this school year. The company announced on Thursday that starting Sunday through July 21st, teachers nationwide will receive 15 percent off select classroom supplies.

