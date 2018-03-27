Scott Co. Democrats hold Red,White and Blue Gala April 14th

Scott County Democratic Party has announced the line up for its annual Red, White, and Blue Gala.

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will headline the event.

A native Iowan born in Sac City, Swalwell represents California’s 15th Congressional District near San Francisco. First elected in 2012, he serves on both on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. On those committees, Swalwell is directly involved in the Congressional investigation of Russian interference in our elections. Swalwell also serves as the co-chairman of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee that sets the House Democrats’ policy agenda and makes committee assignments.

In 2013, Garcetti was elected Mayor of Los Angeles and was reelected last year with 81% of the vote. Before that, his peers elected him four times as the President of the Los Angeles City Council. As Mayor, Garcetti led the effort to raise the minimum wage, house the homeless and enact a bold and far-reaching infrastructure plan. Garcetti is a national leader in building positive relationships between local law enforcement and the immigrant community. Garcetti’s decision to speak at this year’s Gala has already made national headlines in POLITICO.

The Scott County Democrats’ annual Red, White and Blue Gala will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Davenport IA. The event will start at 5:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $50 with sponsorship opportunities available. Ticket and sponsorships can be purchased at www.scottcountydems.org/ or checks can be mailed to 427 S. Mississippi St. Blue Grass Iowa, 52726

Proceeds from the event will enable the Scott County Democratic Party to mount an effective “Get-Out-the-Vote” campaign to support local candidates.

For further information about the event, please contact Emilyne Slagle at 563-554-8185 or tickets@scottcoutnydems.org.

