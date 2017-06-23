Scott Co. Mental Health Court on track for its first year

The Scott County mental health court is celebrating a milestone this weekend. Saturday, June 24, marks one year since the program was announced.

A mental health court allows offenders who have a mental health illness to get the help they need. Instead of spending time behind bars, getting released and maybe ending up back in jail offenders go through a treatment process.

“Our goal is to have them develop coping skills to address their mental health issues first of all and secondly to avoid having further criminal acts,” said District Court Judge Mark Smith.

Admittance to the program began in July 2016.

“Our goal was to have 15 members or participants in the mental health court by July 1 [2017] and I think we're going to meet that goal,” he said.

Judge Smith says it will be another year before anyone graduates from the program. But each week they are working towards a simple goal.

“We’re about the positive, not looking at the negative,” the judge said while holding the weekly Friday Mental Health Court. “And yes sometimes there's negatives that's part of life. But on the other hand, if you have a positive approach on life on a daily basis you're going to do well.”

So far, three participants have moved on to phase two out of five in the program Two of those coming during Friday's court. Both accepted their certificates with beaming smiles.

“Most of the folks that are still participating are making positive progress and they're very proud of themselves as well they should be. It's their hard work that got them where they are.”

Judge Smith hopes to see more people benefit from this program.

“The next step will be to hopefully increase the staff so we can admit more participants to our court but that's contingent on funding.”

The first year of the program was funded by Genesis. We've reached out to them for an update on continued funding, but our calls have not been returned.

The only paid service for Mental Health Court is Transitions Mental health. The staff there provide evaluations admitting people into the program, facilitate weekly group sessions and attend the Friday court dates.

A court attorney, defense attorney, probation officers and all others not part of Transitions staff are extending their workloads.

