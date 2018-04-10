Scott Community College is hosting a Career Fair for the community

Please dress to impress, bring your resume and plan to meet with employers at this public event. There is no fee for the public to attend. More than sixty businesses will be at the Belmont Campus from 10 a.m. – 1p.m. on Wednesday, April 18th. There will be employers in both the Student Life Center Rm. 2300 (inside Door #5) and in the Career Technical Education Building (inside Door A1) at 500 Belmont Road.

Businesses signed-up to attend, include:

Jumer’s * Maverick Transportation * Proteus* Davenport YMCA* Elliot Aviation* CSL Plasma* Mercy Care* Local 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters * DES Employment Group* Genesis Health Systems* Graphic Image * Penske Truck Leasing* R&D Industries Inc.* Community Health Care * Iowa Masonic Facility* Handicapped Development Center * Iowa 80 Truck Stop* Temp Associates* Adecco* Von Maur * Good Samaritan Society* Robert Half* Greystone Manufacturing * Express Employment Pros* Rock Island Army Sustainment Command McLaughlin Body Co.* Temp Associates/RJK* Sterling Transportation Services * Hope Creek Care Center* Rockwell Collins* United Parcel Service* American Job Center* Rexco* Cintas Corp.* The Sedona Group * Scribe America* HNI/HON Corporation* Metro LINK * Mississippi Valley Surgery* XL Specialized Trailers* BNSF Railway* Kapstone* Reynolds Manufacturing Co.* Dillard's * Rite-Hite Holding Company* River City Tire* Whitey’s Ice Cream * US Adventure RV* AT&T* LUJACK’S* Unipart's Olsen * Ascentra Credit Union* Steak N Shake* Life Line Screening * Mid American Basement Systems* The George Evans Corporation * The University of Iowa* Dohrmann Plumbing & Heating* Brandt Construction * River View Manor* The Arc of The Quad Cities Area * Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center* SSAB Americas*Barker Apartments

Learn more about Career Fair at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Scott-Community-College/154432577925973