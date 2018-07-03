Scott County 14-year-old killed in crash

A 14-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle accident in rural Princeton on Tuesday, July 3.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports the 14-year-old was riding in a utility vehicle along with three other people when the crash occurred at around 2:50 p.m.

The other three occupants are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Princeton Police Department, the Princeton and LeClaire Fire Departments, the Department of Natural Resources, and Medic.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is not yet releasing the name of the 14-year-old who died but confirms to KWQC the victim is from Scott County.