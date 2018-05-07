Scott County Animal Hospital achieves national accreditation

The Scott County Animal Hospital in Eldridge is celebrating a big accomplishment. The clinic just received accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association.

Staff members celebrated Monday, May 7th, with a cake cutting ceremony. They tell us it's the highest level of veterinary excellence, and less than 15% of veterinary practices are accredited in the United States.

The process includes being evaluated on about 900 quality standards that go beyond state regulations. The clinic has been practicing animal medicine in Eldridge since 1976.