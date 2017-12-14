Scott County Attorney says Davenport officers used reasonable force in fatal shooting

The officers involved in the fatal shooting of Matthew Tobin last month will not face charges. In a media conference held Thursday morning, Scott County Attorney Michael Walton says Officers Brenda Waline and Justin King used reasonable force.

Walton says the evidence shows the use of force reasonable under the circumstances. He says both officers believed, with good reason, they were going to die if Tobin was not stopped. Walton says specifically, Officer Waline's use of deadly force was reasonable. He says she believed it was necessary to resist a like force or threat and to avoid injury or death to her and others.

The incident happened Sunday, November 19, 2017 in the 400 block of 12th St. Matthew Donald Tobin, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to a home in reference to a burglary in progress.

Read the original report here: http://www.kwqc.com/content/news/Large-police-presence-around-12th-and-Iowa-St--458614103.html