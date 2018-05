The Scott County Park Pool will open in two weeks, just in time for Memorial Day.

The first day of the 2018 season will be Saturday, May 26, and the pool will also be open on May 27 and May 28 (Memorial Day).

The pool, beach, and boathouse will all be open each day, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each facility will then close until normal daily hours begin on Saturday, June 2.