Scott County Sex Offender Task Force runs compliance check

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, they, along with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a sex offender compliance check operation on June 15th. As of June 30th, the compliance check stats they provided are as follows:

Number of Offenders Checked: 250

Number of Compliant Offenders: 234

Number of Offenders to Re-Check: 7

Number of Non-Compliant Offenders: 9 (Officials say of the 9 possible non-compliant offenders, 5 have been charged or had warrants issued for their arrest. They say they are currently conducting follow-up investigations on the remaining 4 offenders)

Number of Offenders Charged/Warrants Issued: 5

Number of Phone Calls Taken on June 15th & 16th: 103

Number of Offenders Reported to the Department of Human Services (DHS): 2

According to the press release, the participating departments include the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force and Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Corrections, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, and the Bettendorf and Davenport Police Departments.