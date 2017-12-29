Scott County Sheriff warns about phone scam involving MidAmerican bill

The Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam they've been receiving calls about on Friday, December, 29.

Officials say residents are being told they owe MidAmerican Energy Company for past due gas and electric bills and are being asked to drive to their local Hy-Vee food store in order to pay their past due bills. Once at Hy-Vee the victim is instructed to call a telephone number to send payment in order to stop the MidAmerican truck from coming to your home to shut off service.

The sheriff's office says this is a scam an you should not give any credit card information or wire money. They say you should never give your credit card number over the telephone to someone with whom you did not initiate the call.

If you receive such a call and would like to check the status of your bill, officials say the call MidAmerican Energy's customer service line at 1 (888) 427-5632.

