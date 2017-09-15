Scott County Sheriff warns of a scam

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has a warning for residents about a scam going around.

The Sheriff's Office says someone is calling people and claiming to be either a Captain or a Deputy. The caller tells the person that they have an arrest warrant out. The scammer tells potential victims that the arrest warrant can be paid off by providing information from a pre-paid debit card.

The Sheriff's Office says the callers are also using names of county personnel and calling from area code 563 in an attempt to make the scam sound more realistic.

Please be cautious when providing information over the phone and remember that the Sheriff’s Office does not ask for money or credit card information over the phone.

This is currently being investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

