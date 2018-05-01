Scott County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports again that scammers are posing as employees with the sheriff's office. These callers are also using the names of the sheriff's office personnel.

They have also received reports from registered sex offenders who are being targeted as well from information found online.

In both reports the scammers are demanding payment otherwise a warrant would be issued. The Scott County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be made aware of these scams and to not fall victim to them.

If you're receiving these numbers, call the sheriff's office at 563-326-8625.