The Scott County Sheriff's Office has posted to its Facebook page seven photos of men who are listed as wanted.

The seven men posted, Donald J. Roush, Howard T. Davis, Michael D. Rottman, Michael W. Sattler, Milton L. Howard, Raul V. Ruiz Jr and Rober O. McClain are all sex offenders who are listed as wanted.

The office is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them through the QC Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.