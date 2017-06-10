Scott County Sheriff's Office replaces bike totaled in car accident

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has done a good deed for a student who lost her bike in a car versus bicycle accident.

The office said on Thursday that officers with the Davenport Police Department were dispatched to the accident at about 8:04 am. They say 21-year-old Kristel Kruuser was on her bike in the 3700 block of Brady Street when she and the vehicle were involved in the accident.

Kruuser was treated for minor injuries and released. Her bike wasn't so lucky.

Because Kruuser is an exchange student working in the Quad Cities, her bike was her only means of transportation. Davenport Police Officers Epigmanio Canas, Lori Walker, and Leslie DeLaere, who had responded to the scene, wanted to help, so they contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office about their bicycle restoration program.

The Scott County Jail bicycle restoration program gives back to the community by giving inmates the skills to repair and maintain bicycles. The inmates are given classroom and workshop instruction that allows them to restore donated and discarded bikes.

Thanks to the Davenport Police Officers, the Scott County Sheriff's Office was able to donate one of the program's restored bicycles to Kruuser.

The Sheriff's Office says the program is an example of the benefits that inmate programs provide to the community. To learn more about the Scott County Jail bicycle restoration program, visit the Scott County Government website.