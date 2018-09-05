Scott County Sheriff's Office reports 14-year-old approached by older male

The Scott County Sheriff's Office reported that a 14-year-old was approached by an older male on Wednesday afternoon.

The mother reported that her daughter said she was approached by an unknown male subject, possibly in his 50's, who asked her if she wanted a ride home when she exited her school bus at about 4:05 PM.

The vehicle was described as a white 4 door pickup truck that had green writing on the side. The vehicle was occupied by 2 white males.

The complainant's daughter stated it was the person in the passenger side of the of the truck who asked her if she wanted a ride home. She ran home and later told her mother what had happened.

This incident reportedly happened at Wells Ferry and 246th Ave.