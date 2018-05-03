Scott County Sheriff's Office seeks help in finding wanted sex offenders

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding wanted sex offenders.

22-year-old Johnathon Aric Hardin is wanted and his last known address is unconfirmed. Hardin has scars on his abdomen, right shoulder, chin and right arm. Hardin also has tattoos on his abdomen, upper right arm, upper left arm, on his left shoulder, right arm, left arm and on his back. He is described as a white male who is 6'1" and weighs 172-pounds. He has sandy hair and brown eyes.

36-year-old John Michael Harker is wanted and his last known address is in the 400 block of West 4th Street in Davenport. Harker has tattoos on both of his wrists, wears glasses and has a scar on his chest. He is described as a white male who is 5'11" and weighs 150-pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

37-year-old Tyrone Treme Thomas is wanted and his last known address is in the 400 block of West 13th Street in Davenport. Thomas has tattoos on his abdomen, arms, forearms, neck, both hands and chest. He also has a scar on his face. He is described as a black male who is 5'7" and weighs 170-pounds. Thomas has black hair and brown eyes.

37-year-old Terrence Watson is wanted and his last known address is listed as "homeless." Watson has tattoos on his forearms, back, chest, neck and hands. He also has a scar on his back. Watson is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'7" and weighs 195-pounds.

Submit a tip on any of the above wanted suspects.

You can view the full Iowa Sex Offender Registry's most wanted list by Clicking on this link.

