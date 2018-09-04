Scott County Sheriff’s office looking to hire sex offender registry specialist

The Scott County board will be discussing a request to hire a sex offender registry specialist to the sheriff's office. The meeting was held this Tuesday morning at the court house.

Sheriff Tim Lane sent a memo to the board requesting the change because Scott County has around 400 sex offenders. The second highest number of any county in the state. He says because of the volume of cases, adding this specialist would free up detectives to investigate other crimes.

Prior to this, the department had someone volunteering to do the position for free, but that person has since retired. The sheriff also says he needs money to offer this position since the budget was approved prior to creating this position. The sheriff says he believes this an important position that needs to be filled.

“We have no choice, we have to move forward, we have to hire somebody,” said Sheriff Lane. “This is a job, that we are required to do by law and it's very important,”

If approved, the position would be full-time, starting pay would be around $17.75 an hour with full benefits. The requirements of the job include registering sex offenders on the Iowa system, taking DNA swabs and compliance checks. All training for the job would be provided by the department. The board will meet on Thursday at 5 p.m. to vote on the position.

