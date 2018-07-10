Scott County Woman wins $300,000 on scratcher

Ann M. Kirby of Le Claire took home $300,000 from the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game.

Kirby, 52, opted purchased lottery tickets at the Casey’s in Le Claire, choosing a Colossal Crossword ticket after seeing the Remaining Prizes page at ialottery.com. Colossal Crossword offers four puzzles on each ticket.

“My heart was beating a mile a minute,” she said. “I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’ Once we’re here now, it’s setting in a little bit.”

They plan to save the winnings for retirement.