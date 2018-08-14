Scott County jail in need of correctional officers

The Scott County jail is in need of more correctional officers. Tuesday, jail administrators and workers attended a job fair at St. Ambrose University to start the recruiting process to alleviate a shortage of correctional officers.

The 363 bed facility currently has 59 correctional officers but would like to hire 4 more to get to 63. Due to the shortage, current employees are doing over time and are having to work 16 hour days. The jail administrator says a problem they are facing is replacing people since their training takes about 12 weeks. During the training, officers focus on learning defensive tactics, direct supervision, and interpersonal communication skills. Once they have completed their yearlong probation, they have the opportunity for further training. Administrators say this is not only a problem they are seeing but other counties are as well.

The jail offers competitive pay and benefits. Starting pay is $18.47 an hour and increases to $21.01 at the completion of probation. There is paid vacation and sick time as well as medical, dental, and vision coverage. The jail has accepted applications at this current time but will be opening up more positions shortly. You can apply at: Scott County

