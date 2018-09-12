Scott County man wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

John Strazewski of Eldridge Won the Top Prize in the Iowa Lottery's ‘$50,000 Super Crossword’ Scratch Game.

John Strazewski of Eldridge claimed the 12th of 48 top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s ‘$50,000 Super Crossword’ scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St. in Davenport, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $10 scratch game. Details about how to play this game, and the number of prizes still available, can be found at ialottery.com.

