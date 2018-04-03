Scott County taking part of new program to eliminate the need for bail bonds

Scott County is one of four counties in Iowa participating in a new pilot program. This program, Public Safety Assessment (PSA) is aimed at eliminating the need for bail bonds. A NBC news article published last year reports the program originally was used for criminal justice reform and aimed to eliminate the racial and socioeconomic biases created by the bail bond system; i.e. a wealthy person can commit a serious crime and easily bond out of jail while a person living in poverty can commit a less-serious crime – but they sit in jail because they cannot afford the smaller bond payment.

Now, Scott County is taking part in the program. On March 12th, Scott County switched from the previous “pre-trial release program” to the PSA program. The PSA program uses an algorithm to determine the likeliness of a person to commit another crime while awaiting their court date and their likelihood of showing up for that court date on their own.

The formula looks at these factors: past criminal history, past history of violence, and the likelihood that they would come to court on their own (whether they’ve failed to appear previously). When a person is arrested and booked into jail, the officers look up their past histories. Using the PSA formula, a number or rating is given to that person. Then, the person goes before a judge. The judge reviews their charges and their PSA number and then decides whether the person is released without paying bond or if they will not be released.

While it’s still in its infant stages, officials have noticed some concerns.

“When I look at this assessment, the one thing that stands out to me is that some crimes are not considered to be violent, yet by my assessment, I would say that that is a person that we would want to have locked up,” says Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

Those crimes include various gun charges and even assault. Sheriff Lane says that could be causing repeat offenders to be back on the streets without paying a cent.

Take this for example – An 18 year-old was booked into the Scott County Jail on Friday March 30th at 4:25 A.M. He was released on his own recognizance four and a half hours later at 9:03 A.M. Then at 9:56 P.M. the same day, he was booked in again on several more charges. He currently is in custody.

“We are seeing that some of the individuals that have a long standing history are still getting out, it's unpredictable who's getting out, and some of them are re-offending fairly quickly and coming right back in,” says Sheriff Lane.

Another concern Sheriff Lane has is the face-to-face interview used in the “pre-trial release” program has been eliminated. Under the initial program, Department of Corrections’ officers would interview the person booked into jail. During that interview, the officer would review the person’s behavior, past history, and current charges. That would be given to the judges to help them determine bond. Now, the human element has been eliminated.

“When you have that face to face interview, you can determine whether the person is cooperating with the system or not, whether they're acting particularly peculiar as far as mental health, intoxication, all those things play a factor.”

While that’s a concern for Sheriff Lane, it’s a positive aspect of the PSA program for Waylyn McCulloh, the 7th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services District Director. McCulloh says the PSA program makes this aspect much faster, resulting in more time for his employees to complete other tasks. However, another aspect of PSA is taking up his employee’s time.

When an inmate is released under PSA, they’re put into a category. That grouping determines what their requirements are ahead of their

court date.

“Some of them are required to check in, some are required to check in more often, some are required to go on a GPS system, so they're to report to the department of corrections,” says Sheriff Lane.

That requires more time and resources for correctional officers to keep up with these people. Money, McCulloh says the Department of Corrections has not been allocated from the state.

While some in law enforcement have their concerns, another group of people are concerned; bail bondsmen. TV-6 spoke with one local bondsman who says this program has greatly slowed his business down. He tells TV-6 he’s been watching the program in action during court proceedings. He recounts watching six “kids” attend court for eluding and gun charges and watched as they all were released from jail without having to pay a fine. He says he now tells his clients to “wait until morning and they’ll get out for free.”

Sheriff Lane says they’ll reassess the PSA program in ninety days and again in a year.

The three other counties participating are Polk, Lynn, and Woodbury. In Polk county, jails are using both the old system and the new PSA system. Harvard University is studying their outcomes to determine which program works best at identifying who will re-commit crimes.

TV-6 Investigates will continue following this program and will continue to update this article as we gather more interviews. TV-6 plans to interview the Scott County District Attorney and District Judges in the coming days.

Check back for updates.

