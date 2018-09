A Scott County woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Kandy Kemp of Buffalo won the second of eight top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s new “Diamond 9s” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Casey’s, 222 W. Front St. in Buffalo, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Diamond 9s is a $10 scratch game. Details about how to play this game, and the number of prizes still available, can be found at www.ialottery.com.