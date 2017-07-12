Scouts say around $13K stolen from Jesup, Iowa food booth

Authorities say someone stole around $13,000 raised by Cub and Boy Scouts in Jesup.

The Scouts say someone broke into a downtown food booth early Sunday morning and took money they'd raised serving meals during Jesup Farmers Days. Police are investigating. No arrests have been reported.

Scoutmaster Kyle Troyer told Waterloo television station KWWL (http://bit.ly/2tNa5oG ) that he and the boys "are doing our best as we rally together to look on the positive side of what was a wonderful weekend."