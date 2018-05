A court authorized search warrant at 17160 East 1600th Road, Bushnell, McDonough County, Illinois was executed by the Illinois State Police on Wednesday, 05/23/18.

Nathan J. LeMaster, age 33, of Bushnell was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

LeMaster was lodged in the McDonough County Jail.