Search Warrant finds illegal possession of a firearm by Iowa felon

On May 22, 2018, at 06:39 AM the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team served a search warrant in the 1500 block of W 13th Street in reference to an on-going weapons investigation.

Three occupants of the residence exited safely and were initially detained on scene. The residence was cleared and turned over to Detectives from the Criminal Investigation’s Division for follow-up.

During the execution of the warrant, 2 firearms were located in the residence. The guns were in an unsecured bedroom, in

unsecured gun cases, in plain view, on a bedroom floor. Justin Woods is the owner of the property and was present when the warrant was executed. Woods, under post-Miranda interview, admitted he was aware the guns were in the room but were not his. Woods is a convicted felon as of 07-03-1997.

No reported injuries or damage. Justin Woods, 44 of Davenport was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. No further information is available at this time.

