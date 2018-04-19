Search Warrants in Kewanee result in three drug arrests

On April 18th, 2018 the Kewanee Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the Fairview Homes Housing Complex. The search warrant was executed on apartment #120 in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation. 24-year-old Julian Hollins, 23-year-old Gustavo Perez, and 20-year-old Jacobii Jones were arrested.

Hollins is charged with the offenses of delivery of cocaine between 1 and 15 grams within 500 feet of a school (Class X Felony), possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams (Class 1 Felony), possession of cocaine with intent to deliver less than 1 gram (Class 2 Felony), and possession of cocaine less than 1 gram (Class 4 Felony).

Perez is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams within 500 feet of a school (Class X Felony), possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams (Class 1 Felony), possession of cocaine (Class 4 Felony).

Jones was charged with possession of cocaine (Class 4 Felony). Jones was released with a notice to appear for his initial court date on April 30th, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse.

Hollins and Perez were transported to the Henry County Jail. On April 19th, 2018, Hollins and Perez had a bond hearing at the Henry County Courthouse. The bond for Hollins was set at $75,000. The bond for Perez was set at $40,000. They are currently being held at the Henry County Jail. Both Hollins and Perez have a preliminary hearing set for April 30th, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Henry County Courthouse. The class X felony carries a potential sentence of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.