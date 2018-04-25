Search Warrants served in Monmouth, 7 arrested

Monmouth Police Department executed search warrants on two residences in Monmouth, Illinois that were suspected to be used in the sale of ICE methamphetamine. 7 individuals were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Jared A. Asmus is charged with methamphetamine conspiracy and several counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Tonsy D. Bennett is charged with unlawful possession of Methamphetamine.

Nabeck L. Cole has two charges of delivery of methamphetamine

Andrew J. Litton has been charged with methamphetamine conspiracy

Patrick J. Pence has been charged with two counts of methamphetamine conspiracy and delivery of methamphetamine.

Timothy E. Pence has been charged with delivery of Methamphetamine and possession of Methamphetamine.

Taylor J Petty has been charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and methamphetamine conspiracy.

DayShawn D Simmons has been charged with methamphetamine conspiracy and delivery of methamphetamine.