Search and rescue crews from Bettendorf and Davenport are currently searching the Mississippi River near the Davenport Sailing Club.

Bettendorf and Davenport Fire Crews are on scene along with Davenport Police and Big River Rescue and Recovery.

Davenport Police Officers on scene say it is not a suicide, but there is no word on how the person went into the river or when.

This is a developing story.