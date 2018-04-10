UPDATE: Search continues for missing teen in eastern Iowa

Volunteers will still be needed in the search for an autistic missing teenager in LaPorte City on Wednesday.

Search teams and volunteers spent a second day searching for a missing La Porte City teen who has autism on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)

Black Hawk County authorities overseeing the search for Jake Wilson, 16, said those willing to help look can report to the LaPorte City Fire Station beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Organizers are especially interested in anyone with access to an all terrain vehicle or utility vehicle to search farm fields quickly.

The search will still be centered within 6-7 miles of where Wilson was last seen.

Authorities say while there is still no sign of anything criminal connected with the disappearance, the Iowa DCI and FBI as well as similar agencies have been called in and are aiding the search.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Black Hawk County authorities conducting a search for a missing teen with autism said no new volunteer search teams will be going out Monday evening.

Authorities expect to debrief returning teams on what they saw shortly after 5:30 p.m. A decision will be made shortly after that about continuing the search on Tuesday.

One public information officer with the search said some of the professional search and rescue teams have packed up and left with no new areas for them to search.

Authorities are expected to brief the media on the latest developments sometime before 6:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Black Hawk County authorities say the search for a missing teen who is autistic has now expanded several miles beyond the initial area.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson briefed reporters on the second day progress shortly before noon on Monday.

The Sheriff says as many as 800 volunteers turned out the first day of the search on Sunday. The number of volunteers was down to about 350 on Monday. The sheriff says more volunteers are still need, and there is also a call for any with ATV or UTV vehicles to report to the fire station and aid the effort.

During the briefing, the Sheriff said searchers have not found anything definitely linked to Jake Wilson. Authorities are not treating this as criminal yet, but are processing potential evidence in case there are any signs of foul play.

La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher thanked all the responders, especially those who brought in specialized equipment to aid the effort. The Chief noted searchers now have a sonar device, which they are using in Wolf Creek and the Cedar River.

The initial search began Saturday night when the teen's parents said their son went by himself to the nearby creek area.

Authorities promise a briefing later Monday afternoon on any search progress.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said the search is still on for Jake Wilson, the autistic teen missing from La Porte City.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is working with other authorities to help find the teen.

"We want to bring quick resolution," Thompson said.

He said any way to get the word out, whether it be helping, or sharing on social media, is helpful.

Close to 300 volunteers and professional searchers came out on Monday to help with the search for the 16-year-old.

"We aren't treating it as a criminal investigation, but are processing it as though it is," Thompson said.

He said by doing so, they are able to have a more thorough investigation.

During a press conference around 11:50 a.m. on April 9, they said they had no new or strong information to drive them in a particular direction for the search.

Anyone with questions or information about Jake Wilson should call (319) 342-2232 or non-emergency dispatch at (319) 291-2515.