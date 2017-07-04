Search efforts scaling back to find man that fell in the Mississippi River

Authorities have identified the missing bridge operator they say fell into the Mississippi River on Monday morning.

East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim says the missing man is Jim Wagner.

Heim says 25 people from seven different agencies spent a portion of their 4th of July searching on the river.

The agencies include the Canadian National Police Service, East Dubuque Police and Fire Departments, Key West Fire Department, Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, Air Care 3 and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Tuesday's search was focused between the train bridge and the Julien Dubuque Bridge.

When asked about the impact of river levels on the search, Heim responded, "The river level today is 11.2 I believe, and the current is very swift right now so that's what makes it really difficult to do for operations because of that swift current."

Heim says search and recovery operations will begin scaling back. He says they will periodically check throughout this week and next week.

Heim added that there are no plans to shut down the river again in regards to this search.