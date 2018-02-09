Search for Clinton teen continues on 10th anniversary of disappearance

For a family in Clinton, Friday February 9, 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of unanswered questions.

It was the evening of February 9, 2008, around 10 p.m., when Ben Roseland left a friend's apartment to go across the street to HyVee Grocery Store for a snack. Investigators say he left the apartment building and never made it to the store.

Ben was 19 years old at the time of his disappearance. He has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5' 11" and weighed 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage overalls.

According to a website set up by family members a few years after his disappearance, "he has missed the birth of his niece and nephew, the wedding of his older sister, the enlistment of his younger sister in the U.S. Army, and years of birthday and holiday celebrations."

More information can also be found on the Iowa Cold Cases website.

Anyone with any information regarding Ben's disappearance shouild call the Clinton Police Department at (563) 243-1458 or send an email to info@benroseland.com.