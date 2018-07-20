Search intensifies for missing U. of Iowa student

A group of at least 100 people on Friday were searching for a 19-year-old University of Iowa student.

Mollie Tibbetts, 19, was last seen Wednesday in Brooklyn, a city near I-80 roughly 60 miles west of Iowa City, and the search is concentrated in that area.

Tibbetts was last seen dog sitting at a friend's house late Wednesday night and was reported missing Thursday when she had not been heard from.

The Poweshiek County Emergency Management Agency says Tibbets at the time was possibly wearing denim shorts and a red T-shirt.

She is described as 5'3" tall and weighing 120 pounds.

KCCI reports the Poweshiek County Sheriff has said the number of searchers has grown as large as it has because Tibbets’ disappearance is “out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (641) 623-5679.