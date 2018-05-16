Searchers use helicopter, heavy equipment to look for Jake Wilson

Authorities were out Wednesday using some large equipment and an Iowa National Guard helicopter to search the Cedar River for a missing La Porte City teenager.

16-year-old Jake Wilson disappeared on April 7 when he left his family’s home to walk down to Wolf Creek in La Porte City. He has autism.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the weather and water levels were cooperating Wednesday. Workers used heavy equipment to break up log jams in Wolf Creek and the Cedar River.

Thompson said they also used a CS 47 helicopter to hover over the water, using the down draft to disturb the water in Wolf Creek, in the hopes it free an object trapped under the water. Two teams in kayaks made their way down the creek to see if it did.

The sheriff said he hopes by Monday the water level in Wolf Creek will have lowered enough to make sure things aren't being missed. He said because many areas are still flooded they will not be doing foot searches with volunteers yet.

Thompson says authorities will not stop until they bring Jake home.

