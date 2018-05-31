Sears closing Davenport store, Des Moines K-Mart, 70 others nationwide

The Sears in Davenport and the K-Mart in Des Moines are among 72 stores the Sears Holdings company plans to close in early September.

The company released the list of stores today. it includes 15 K-Mart stores and 48 Sears locations and says it is evaluating the remaining 9 locations.

TV-6 confirmed that the Sears in North Park Mall will be closing in September.

The closures will leave Des Moines and Sioux City as the only Sears stores in Iowa. There are several hometown locations that will remain open, including in Dubuque. The only K-Mart stores remaining in Iowa are Algona, Charles City, Cherokee, Council Bluffs, Oelwein and Webster City.

Sears has closed its Sears and K-Mart stores in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Coralville in recent years.

Sears says in a release that the closures are part of "ongoing efforts to streamline the Company's operations and focus on our Best Stores". Liquidation sales at the closing stores will start June 14.