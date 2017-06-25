Second Burlington shooting sends one to hospital

A second shooting in Burlington in less than 12 hours is being blamed for one putting one person in the hospital.

Burlington Police say they were dispatched to 2505 Mt. Pleasant Street at approximately 1:44 am for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, police learned that the victim had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect before being shot.

The victim was transported to Great River Medical Center for treatment, but police say his condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.

This shooting comes after a Saturday afternoon shooting in the area of Harrison and Madison Streets. The victim's condition of that shooting also remains unknown at this time.