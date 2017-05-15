UPDATE: Two accused in fatal Davenport shooting of Akeim Hill make plea deals

UPDATE (AP) 4/16/18: Two youths accused in the slaying of another Davenport teenager have made plea deals.

Authorities say 18-year-old James Bailey Jr. and 17-year-old Joseph Howard-Rogers Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced May 30 for killing 17-year-old Akeim Hill last May. Police say the two boys met Hill in a parking lot. A fight broke out, and Hill was shot twice. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records say Bailey pleaded guilty last week to theft after prosecutors dropped murder and robbery charges. Howard-Rogers pleaded guilty to attempted murder after prosecutors dropped murder and robbery charges.

They were prosecuted as adults, but Howard-Rogers' plea agreement says that because he was under 18 when the crime occurred, the court can suspend all or part of his sentence.

UPDATE: Joseph Howard-Rogers, age 16, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with Murder 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree.

He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. No further information is available at this time.

Original story: A Davenport juvenile has been arrested and charged in Friday's shooting death.

Police say that 17-year-old James Bailey Jr. was arrested at 11:57 am Saturday and is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on charges of first degree murder and first degree robbery.

The murder charge stems from a shooting near Kirkwood Blvd. and Bridge Ave. just before noon on May 12, 2017. According to the police report, Bailey and another person met the victim, 17-year-old Akeim Hill of Davenport, in a parked car in the 700 block of East 10th St. The meeting escalated into a fight. Hill was then robbed and shot twice.

After police arrived on scene, Hill was transported to Genesis Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Davenport Police Department.