Second escapee reported this week from Davenport Work Release Center

The Iowa Department of Corrections have added another work release convict to escaped status. Officials say 22-year-old Cazmiere Deshawn Graves failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center as required Thursday morning, February 22.

Graves was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony; possession; receipt; transportation or dominion and control of firearms, offensive weapons, and ammunition by felons and others; and eluding in Scott County.

He's described as 5'6" and weighing166 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on January 25, 2018.

Anyone with information should contact police.

