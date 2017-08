The second largest prize in the history of the Powerball has been announced, potentially making someone wealthier.

Tonight's numbers are:

6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball is 4.

Tonight's Powerball climbed to an estimated $700 million, with a $443.3 million lump-sum option.

The Powerball also ranks number two on the list of the largest lottery prizes ever offered in North America.